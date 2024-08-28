I love Superseding Indictment Day!

And here’s where you learn more about that!

Garsh, looks like the election’s a little close for Donald Trump’s comfort!

Whoops, and also in Texas!

Maybe in Florida? I wouldn’t say no!

JD Vance is so shaken that Trump got called out on rubbing his butt all over Arlington National Cemetery, he just told Kamala Harris at an Erie, PA, rally to GO TO HELL. He seems mad!

(JD Vance telling Kamala Harris to GO TO HELL is not in the next story, I don’t want to STOLEN VALOR what is in this post. I bet Marcie will probably write a followup.)

Speaking of STOLEN VALOR, it’s whatever the fuck they think they got here, LOL.

Oh good, Trump accepts!

It was a day! In labor history! (A pretty big one.)

Hey, you guys like children eating?

Okay! See you bright and early tomorrow, for tabs!