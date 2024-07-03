Well you sure yelled at us a lot today, for STUPID and FUCKING STUPID and I DIDNT KNOW YOU WERE THIS STUPID, WONKET.

Well, we are this stupid, Blanche. WE ARE.

Here’s what you yelled at, in order of maddest.

Actually you were all pretty nice about this one, like “oh thank you Editrix we love you the mostest.” Even though I touched the live wire.

Then I made Marcie follow up on the Case for Kamala, and you lost your everloving shitfuck minds! (Some of you were very rude.)

There were some tabs! You were like meh.

I didn’t read these comments, even the story was too gross.

Tried our damnedest to find a nice time.

And this one!

Two of these fucking guys being as scary as they can:

plus just fucking tedious.

Just regular annoying, but this guy’s got a HACK SCOTUS track record of 1000 percent.

And to end your day, it was PRESIDENT Joe Biden giving Medals of Honor to two dead Union privates, for fucking up the Confederacy. GIT EM, UNION. GIT EM AGAIN.

Programming note! We’ll be off tomorrow except a morning post from me, and an afternoon matinee of JAWS. And then we’ll see you again on Friday.

Thank you for keeping us keeping on. We love you too.