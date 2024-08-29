Wonkette's Today In News Was Kamala Kamala KAMALA!
Like the Marsha way, not like Beetlejuice.
I did some tabs at you. They had snarling JD Vance in them :/
You Wouldn't Like JD Vance When He's Angry. Or Any Other Time. Tabs, Thurs., Aug. 29, 2024
This porkfuck again.
Sexy Bad Boy JD Vance Said A Curse About Kamala. Sorry For The First Part Of This Headline.
This is what he was mad about. As Frank from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” explained, “you gotta be a real piece of shit to start trouble at the Arlington Cemetery.”
This one by Evan was really good, and the only reason I didn’t email it at ya was in case something more *important* happened later in the day. Well it didn’t! And you should read all about just how bitter and weird Megyn Kelly has gotten about “women like this guy because he loves his wife.”
Hey psst, have you subscribed? Well I think you should!
UH OH!
UH OH!
Kamala Harris Did Not Put McDonalds Job On Her Lawyering Resumé And The Washington Free Beacon Is ON IT
So, we won’t have a livestream for you tonight of Kamala’s non-NYT interview, because CNN is paywalling its shit like a common NYT? But here is how the NYT marked the occasion, and they really shouldn’t have. No, they really shouldn’t have! Because everybody is having vicarious full-body cringe. :/
On Eve Of Non-NYT Kamala Harris Interview, NYT Interviews NYT About Interviewing Kamala Harris
What? I can’t believe it’s not a story about Kamala!
And same!
Kroger Testifies It Jacked Up Egg And Milk Prices Beyond Inflation. Hope It Doesn't Go To Antitrust Jail!
And one more!
Hey everybody, look! It’s Kamala!
LIVE: Kamala Harris Snubs New York Times By Doing Interview With Thousands Of Georgia Voters
Okay, see you bright and early for tabs!