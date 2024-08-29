I did some tabs at you. They had snarling JD Vance in them :/

This porkfuck again.

This is what he was mad about. As Frank from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” explained, “you gotta be a real piece of shit to start trouble at the Arlington Cemetery.”

This one by Evan was really good, and the only reason I didn’t email it at ya was in case something more *important* happened later in the day. Well it didn’t! And you should read all about just how bitter and weird Megyn Kelly has gotten about “women like this guy because he loves his wife.”

UH OH!

UH OH!

So, we won’t have a livestream for you tonight of Kamala’s non-NYT interview, because CNN is paywalling its shit like a common NYT? But here is how the NYT marked the occasion, and they really shouldn’t have. No, they really shouldn’t have! Because everybody is having vicarious full-body cringe. :/

What? I can’t believe it’s not a story about Kamala!

And same!

And one more!

Hey everybody, look! It’s Kamala!

Okay, see you bright and early for tabs!