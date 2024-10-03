Wonkette's News Of Today Is Going To Jail For ONE THOUSAND YEARS! Or Nine. NINE YEARS!
Afternoon post roundup!
First off, Wonkette is not going to jail! We are mostly law-abiding, mostly, and we have certainly never kicked a cop after trying to steal the election for our lord and savior Donald Trump. That’s Tina Peters. Goodbye, Tina, goodbye! See you at the end of Kamala’s first term probably!
Now for some hurricane updates for our friends in North Carolina and thoughout the South! The update is AIYEEEEE.
TOO SOON, WONKETTE.
What? NC Republicans' Lax Building Standards Meant More Homes Lost In Hurricane? Then This Is No Time For Politics!
Also: not soon enough!
On another topic, another threefer, in Today in Hitler!
America's Hitler Can't Wait To Revoke Haitian Migrants' Legal Status, Make America White Again
And American Hitler’s January 6 Reichstag or whatever, still coming home to roost!
and
This isn’t Hitler, it’s just gross and weird!
And this gross, weird guy, all mad at witches! It’s like he didn’t even read yesterday’s afternoon post roundup where we reminisced about sexy witches and college!
How Gross, Weird, And Stupid Are Today's Republican Candidates? Consider Virginia's Hung Cao!
Tabs was funny! I hope you already read it!
Frankly, Robyn, this was just uncalled for. OUR EYES.
And a final Nice to send you on your way, heart hug emoji!
See you bright and early for tabs!
